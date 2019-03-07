Special to The Star

Thursday

Mar 7, 2019 at 1:01 AM


 

 

On Feb. 22 Port St Joe Elementary students celebrated Black History Month in a program during which parents and community member came out to celebrate with the students. Each grade level had a special place in the program. From poems to songs and learning presentations, artwork, and speeches created by students, it was a wonderful program that highlighted many different people who had a significant impact in Black History. This program has become a special tradition for Port St. Joe Elementary School.

 