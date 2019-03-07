This Friday night come on down to the Haughty Heron for an evening of stories told by the best liars in the South East (we even have some of our northern snow birds telling too). You might even want to tell some yourself. Some people even tell true stories but no one believes them because in Florida the truth can be stranger than fiction.

The Fifth Annual Liar’s Challenge will be held 6-7:30 p.m. ET Friday. All liars welcome to come and share their story to a great listening audience and in front of a panel of impartial judges. Cash prizes will go to the first, second and third place winners.

Great fun will be had by all, “liars” and listeners alike. Stories are a maximum of nine minutes.

It’s all for a good cause: Sheriff Mike’s Easter Basket Drive. Entrance to the event is either an Easter Basket or stuffed animals for the kids or a cash donation.

Special guest liars are Pat Nease, Florida State Champion Liar, and Robyn Rennick, Port St. Joe’s own Southern Story Teller.

Looking forward to hearing how a trip scalloping on St. Joe Bay turned into a ride on the back of a shark?

The Coastal Community Association has organized the event. The Haughty Heron is sponsoring the cash prizes and appetizers during the event. Other community sponsors of the event are Bayside Lumber and Building Supply, Gulf 2 Bay Construction and Coast 2 Coast Printing.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the entertainment while helping a great cause.