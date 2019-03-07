After winning a district title the week before, Jonathan Harvey from Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School earned third place at the Region 1-1A wrestling championships last Saturday at South Walton High School.

Harvey, a junior wrestling at 126 pounds, will compete this Friday in the Class 1A state tournament in Kissimmee.

He is 40-8 on the season.

Harvey was not the only Gator wrestler to qualify for the region meet during the district competition held the last weekend of February at Mosley High School.

Teammates Jaden Moseley and Conner Roberts also qualified for the region meet with a top-four finish.

Moseley, 28-18, took second at 132 pounds and Roberts (14-6) earned third at 113 pounds.