SERVICES

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Forrest Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, annual Men and Women Day, with speaker Bro. Rod Freeman Sr. of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ohatchee; music by Mission Baptist Church, the Rev. Grady Robinson Jr., pastor; the Rev. Charles Posey, pastor

Gadsden First United Methodist Church, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden: 4 p.m. Sunday, fifth annual Hymns for Hunger Food Drive; benefits Etowah Community Food Bank; past four years have generated more than $4,000 and more than a ton of food; concert features varied musical pieces including sacred music from area churches of all denominations; ecumenical choir from several churches will be directed by J.T. Harrell, director of music at FUMC; 100 percent of proceeds go to food bank

Morningstar Missionary Baptist 1311 Fourth St., Attalla: 3:30 p.m. March 17, 94th church anniversary; guests, the Rev. John Woods, pastor of First Baptist Church, Alabama City, and congregation; dinner will be served

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 625 C St., Oneonta: 3 p.m. Sunday, second appreciation service honoring Pastor and Sister B.J. Price; guest pastor, the Rev. Mario McDaniel, Macedonia Baptist Church, Gadsden; 205-625-4002

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Charles Drew Ave., Lincoln: 3 p.m. Sunday, appreciation service honoring the Rev. Joseph Stafford Rowser Jr.’s 25 years as pastor; guest church, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Munford, the Rev. Dr. Clarence Henderson, pastor

REVIVAL

New Life Baptist Church, 1104 S. 12th St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; evangelist, Duane Moore from Gainesville, Georgia; special singing each night by New Life Choir; 256-441-2915

SINGINGS

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road, Gadsden: 5 p.m. March 17, Bloodline

MISCELLANEOUS

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.: 3:30 p.m. March 17, Antioch Baptist Church, 2001 E. Broad St., Gadsden; 42nd Founders’ Day Celebration for the Gadsden Alumnae Chapter: “Joy in Our Sisterhood: A Musical Tribute, featuring the Jacksonville State University Gospel Choir, with reception to follow

Higher Ground Baptist Church, 2955 Fairview Road, Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, ventriloquist Geraldine and Ricky will be guest speaker.

Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, the Anointed Watts Family’s 19th anniversary at church; pastor, the Rev. Grady Robinson Jr.; also featuring the Gospel Truettes, Promise of Rome, Georgia, Gospel Harmonizers of Talladega; Restoration Ministry of Gadsden, Driven Purpose of Gadsden, Family Spiritual, Gospel Travelers, Salem Male Chorus, Randall Nunn, Morning Doves, Duke and the Anointed Voices, the Caravans of Anniston, Southern Bells, Inspirational Singers of Anniston, Vernelle and Mt. Giliad, Sterling Sisters, Dreke Taylor and the Spiritual Harmonizers, N-2 Christ, the Collins Family of Carrollton, Georgia, Ruth Black-Burns and the Harmonetts of Alexander City; Pastor Anthony Jelks, MC; 256-399-1113

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33540 US Highway 231, Ashville, 3 p.m. March 24, 29th Pastor’s Appreciation honoring Pastor Gary W. Robinson Sr. and Sis. Dolphne Robinson; guest speaker and church is the Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr., Mission Baptist Church, Gadsden

Sardis Baptist Church, 1501 Church St., Boaz: Noon to 2 p.m. beginning March 20, Grief Share, a 13-week grief support class open to anyone who has lost a loved one; for more information call Betty Stephens, 256-593-9496, or Sardis Baptist Church, 256-593-7762

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 3 p.m. March 17, annual Women’s Day with guest speaker Valarie Stearnes and guest choir Friendship Missionary Baptist, the Rev. Michael Robertson, pastor

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

