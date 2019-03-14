The infrastructure may have taken a hit from Hurricane Michael, but the local art community continues to thrive.

Three artists will put that on display this weekend as Christina McDermott, Cyndi Lanier and Jill Seiler host an art show in their Reid Ave. studio.

Exhibit times are 5-9 p.m. ET Friday (wine and hors d’evours served) and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

The studio is located at 407 Reid Ave., Suite C (upstairs).

Other artists participating are Adelia Gibson and Suzanne K. Milton.

“These last few months since Hurricane Michael have been difficult for everyone,” McDermott said. “Come visit with local artists, view their artwork and enjoy some tasty snacks.”

For starters, visitors will have a chance to scout the location, which has become something of a communal creative spot for McDermott, Lanier and Seiler.

All three create out of the location and all three have their work prominently displayed.

“It is a true working studio,” said McDermott. “We hang out, work and talk.”

And though the three work in different mediums, they have found the community approach works.

“You get to bounce off ideas off of other people,” Lanier said.

McDermott, co-author of the locally-produced “Saints of Old Florida” is an award-winning artist who works in acrylics and is currently creating a series called “Hwy. 98,” with bold, distinctive paintings of favored sights along that ribbon of highway.

Lanier works in what is called Gyotaku, or “fish rubbing,” which is an ancient Japanese method of applying ink to fish, placing a thin piece of paper on top and gently rubbing to transfer the image.

Each print is unique and enhanced using watercolors, pastels, dyes, inks and pencils then mounted and sealed with protective varnish.

For Seiler, the love of painting, in acrylic and oils, came from her mother who was an artist and became a mentor and inspiration.

“Let the sun come into your life and home,” is a favored saying.

Gibson, who also operates Sunrise Yoga, works in jewelry and Milton in fluid acrylic paintings.