Carl Raymond Carlson passed away Monday evening, March 11, 2019, at his home in Apalachicola, FL, surrounded by loving family. Carl was born in Duluth, Minnesota on April 27, 1938 to Carl and Florence Carlson. Carl went into the Navy after high school and served four years aboard the escort destroyer Howard D. Crow. He returned to Duluth after his service in the Navy. In his twenties, after shoveling snow for many days in a row, he packed up his family and moved to Florida. Carl joined the National Guard and served during Desert Storm. He retired from the Florida National Guard with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Carl was a large truck and automobile mechanic. He was the owner and operator of businesses in these trades over the years. Carl held many jobs, in many facets, over the years. However, the job he loved most was Law Enforcement. He truly walked the walk and talked the talk. He retired from the State of Florida in 2000. Carl loved gun work and could fabricate parts. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed acquiring old cars. He loved his fishing/hunting camp, enjoyed riding in the woods and being on the river. Carl was a doer of many things and a master of most. He is survived by his wife, Sharon and children: Bret of Bell, FL, Bart (MN), Burt (Nancy) of Apalachicola, and Ray (Diane) of Sneads, FL, Blake Daniels (Misty) of Jacksonville, FL, Amy Daniels (Paul) of Brasilia, Brazil, Ronald (Mazi) Rogers of Greenwood, FL and Robbie Rogers (Diane) of Greensboro, FL He also leaves behind his sister, Susanne McLeod (Art) of Duluth, MN; brother, Dale Carlson (Julie) of Omaha, NB. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as devoted nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Roger, and has son, Brad. Services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11 ET at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola Florida. Those who wish in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society.