Coastal Realty Group warmly welcomes Jan McDonald and Nancy Burgess to the Coastal Realty Group Team.

Jan McDonald started her real estate career in 2004. She’s been in the business in both the good times and the bad, but this is the area that she thrives in. Jan’s goal and mission is to provide the most professional, informative, loyal and dedicated service to her customers. The best interest of her customers will always come first with Jan.

Nancy Burgess moved to beautiful Cape San Blas in 1988 after marrying her amazing husband, Jeff, and they have raised three beautiful girls here together.

After working with her husband, who is a General Contractor on many Residential and Commercial projects, Nancy decided to join the profession of Real Estate. She is thrilled to share the knowledge she gained in the construction industry and her love for the area by helping families find their coastal dream home and investors find their perfect rental property.

Purchasing property is one of the greatest financial endeavors a family will undertake. Nancy hopes to make this an easy and even enjoyable process.