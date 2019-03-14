The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR met Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Gulf County Public Library. American History Chairman, Mazie Stone, introduced the Essay Winners for this year: seventh-grade winner, Ashton Lakey; 10th-grade winner, Morgan Lakey, and their parents, Ted and Camille Lakey.

Regent Sherrill Russ announced that Morgan Lakey won second place in the State Essay Contest. Each of the winners read their essays.

Paula Boone announced the Smithsonian Institution is sponsoring sessions of saving family treasures/papers from water/hurricane damage and will be at the Gulf County Public Library from 10 a.m. until to 12 p.m. ET March 23.

A Slate of Officers was presented and a discussion held regarding voting with some members still being displaced.

Next meeting will be held 11 a.m. March 27 at the Gulf County Public Library.