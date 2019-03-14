Mr. Earl Davis Parker, III, 44, of Wewahitchka, FL, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. He was born in Norfolk, VA on July 29, 1974. Mr. Davis was a truck driver for Kennesaw Transport for the past 6 years. He was a member of NorthStar Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Cathy Parker; his mother, Sarah Parker; one son, Nickoli Kaufman; four daughters, Bobbi Lee Dobbins, Gabrielle Kaufman, Aaron Kaufman and Kristy Evans; one brother, Stephan C. Parker; three grandchildren, Levi Dobbins, Delilah Dobbins and Gage Dobbins; and many trucker friends from across the U.S. Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. CST, at Holly Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dale Burch officiating.

