Dear Editor,

We, having heard that our storm debris pick-up is soon to be curtailed, hereby petition the Gulf County Board of Commissioners or whatever body responsible for making that determination, to reconsider their action. We find it grossly unfair to those of us whose lives have been turned upside down by this storm to have further bad news concerning this issue. We have heard from witnesses that New Orleans pick-up last more than a year. It is only right that we have the same opportunity since there is such difficulty getting people to come and do the clean-up necessary and they are getting exorbitant prices for their services.

Anyone wishing to sign our petition can contact us at 340-1187.

Thank you for understanding.

Gary and Lilli Egler

Port St. Joe