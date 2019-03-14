Work on a FEMA “group housing site” is underway at Veteran’s Memorial Park at Beacon Hill.

Within the rear corridor of the park, FEMA contractors will construct pads and infrastructure for roughly 60 trailers to be used by residents displaced by Hurricane Michael.

The majority of the sites will be for Gulf County residents, with some Mexico Beach residents also likely to be sheltered in the “group site.”

Each pad is intended to hold two vehicles in addition to the trailers.

The goal is to have all those housed in the trailers into permanent homes by April 2020.

Once the site is vacated, it will be up to the Board of County Commissioners whether to have the park area returned to its condition prior to the trailers or leave the infrastructure in place.

Thanks to Bill Fauth for the aerial photograph. --- Tim Croft