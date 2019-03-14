The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event will kick off with a party for potential volunteers on 6:30 p.m. today at the Apalachicola Center for Culture, History and Art, 84 Market Street in Apalachicola. The public is cordially invited to come and learn what is new with Forgotten Coast en Plein Air this year and about opportunities for getting involved as a volunteer. Join us for good food, beverages and great conversation.

Forgotten Coast en Plein Air will be held from May 3-12 all along the Forgotten Coast: Carabelle, Eastpoint, St. George Island, Apalachicola, Indian Pass, Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe and Mexico Beach. This year will include a special exhibit Unforgettable Forgotten Coast: Plein Air Remembers. Most events are free and open to the public throughout the 10-day event. To learn more, please visit forgottencoastenpleinair.com.