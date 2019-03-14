Coach Tony Muina said his team had yet to be tested by quality pitching, but that test will come this week.

The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School baseball team (3-0) will face still road tests from Bozeman and Vernon this week, but have enjoyed an offensive burst early in the season.

Wewahitchka 16, Altha 6

The Gators exploded out of the gate for the regular season, with Bo Brown leading the way, going 4 for 4 with a double, scoring twice and driving in one.

Tyler Stevens was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Kyler Stoker 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Hunter Van Der Tulip was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Zay McDaniel had a pair of singles and drove in a run.

Bailey Brogdon earned the win on the mound.

Wewahitchka 6, Cottondale 5

Brogdon earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief and drove in the winning run with two outs in the final frame.

Brogdon struck out two.

Troy Davis started for the Gators and struck out eight over five innings.

Davis was also 2 for 4 and drove in one and Brown was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.

Wewahitchka 22, East Gadsden 0

In a game shortened by the mercy rule, the Gators scored 15 runs in the first inning to put the game out of reach.

Brown was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Davis and Van Der Tulip were each 2 for 2 with two RBIs.