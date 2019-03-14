The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School weightlifting team traveled to Vernon last week for the 11-team “Guys vs. Gravity” meet.

A superb performance by many of the lifters helped The Gators earn the overall team trophy with 45 points. Brett Miller took home the “highest total” trophy with a 695 lbs. total. Weight-class winners included Keegan Calhoun, who avenged an earlier loss to come away with the win in the 119-pound class; Christian Mann who won the 199-pound class; and Miller, who took first place honors in the heavyweight class.

Jeremiah Rardin, Tyreeq Thomas, and Reese Gainnie all placed second in their respective weight classes. Rounding out the scoring for the Gators were Landin Lanier, Treston Smith, Tyler Hensley, and Braden Jamerson.

“The boys overcame some tough odds this week, and I am very proud of these young men representing Wewahitchka High School in championship fashion. Now we are going into the district meet on a high note. It’s a great day to be a Wewahitchka Gator,” stated Coach Bobby Johns.

The weightlifting team traveled to Arnold for the district meet Wednesday.