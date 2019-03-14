The Tome Society Book Clubs at Berry College Elementary and Middle School in Rome, GA, recently sponsored a fundraiser to replace library books lost due to Hurricane Michael. Sam and Owen Hard, brothers and club members who visit the PSJ area often with family, came up with the idea and presented it to the groups. Although the libraries at Port St. Joe Elementary School and Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School suffered no severe damage, many library books were lost as they were checked out and in homes that were destroyed. Tommy Tatum, Media Specialist at BCEMS, reached out to us in our time of need and set up a fundraiser through Mackin Funds Disaster Relief. Incredibly, these caring students and their community raised $1,069 to be shared between the two schools. The generosity of these people in Georgia whom we have never met nor will probably ever meet is overwhelming, and offers a positive light in the darkness we have been experiencing since October.