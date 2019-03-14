Hyatt Place Sandestin hosted a Gallery Night on Feb. 21 to benefit the arts programs at both Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High Schools. In the wake of Hurricane Michael, the Hyatt Corporation believes that now, more than ever, arts education is imperative to give students creative outlets to express their emotions and begin to heal. Along with a host of partners from around the Destin area, Hyatt Place hosted a silent auction of donated paintings from local artists, raising an incredible $15,000 to be split between the two schools.

This money is truly needed as both schools sustained damage to their arts department, including destruction of musical instruments due to water damage and roof damage to the PSJHS Culinary Arts Wing.

Josh Dailey, principal at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School, said, “We are past the point of needing blankets and hot meals, thankfully. Now what these kids need is something to inspire them.”

This generous donation for the arts might just do the trick.