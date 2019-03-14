The Liar’s came out last Friday at the Haughty Heron and it wasn’t even a political event. The Sixth Annual Liar’s Challenge was held to benefit the Sheriff’s Easter Basket and Gulf County Food Bank Drive.

Liars came from as far as Colorado and Michigan.

Homegrown talent sprang up as well with a surprise visit and stories of the area from Captain Bobby, now we know how the “car bodies” reefs were made.

Pat Nease of Bay County emceed the event and entertained all with her on-going story of taking her dogs and squirrel to the Canine AA Facility.

The venerable judges were Gene Behage, Linda Heavner-Gerald and Ruthie White.

The audience was standing-room-only and howled at many of the stories. Ray Merrill from Michigan and Robyn Rennick of Port St. Joe tied for first place. Second place went to Paul Phelps and the perils of running a farm truck through a carwash. Dr. Pat won third place with her insisting her story was true all the way through.

The event was organized by the Coastal Community Association. The community sponsors were The Haughty Heron, Coast 2 Coast Printing, Gulf 2 Bay Construction and Bayside Lumber.

Over $1,000 was raised for the Sheriff’s Easter Basket and Food Drive and Easter Baskets and stuffed animals were brought to the event.

If you would like to donate cash, Easter Baskets or Food items for the drive, you can drop them off at the Gulf to Bay Construction in Simmons Bayou, St. Joseph Bay Golf Club or Capital City Bank. For more information call Dr. Pat at 229-7799.