STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 18-ranked University of Alabama men’s tennis team lost to No. 10 Mississippi State, 4-1, on Thursday night at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs improve to 12-3 overall and 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play with the win, while the Crimson Tide falls to 12-5 on the season and 2-3 in SEC competition.

Alabama’s lone point came at No. 6 singles from Jeremy Gschwendtner who defeated MSU’s Florian Broska, 6-0, 6-3.

Alabama returns home for its next match against No. 43 Ole Miss on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Alabama Tennis Stadium.