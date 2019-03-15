GROVE OAK — Authorities say a body found in northeast Alabama has been identified as that of a teenager missing since floodwaters swept away a vehicle last month.

News outlets report that Alabama state troopers say the body discovered at Buck's Pocket State Park is that of 18-year-old Koy Spears of DeKalb County.

Anglers found the body at a boat ramp in a creek at the park on Tuesday.

Spears has been missing since Feb. 22, when the vehicle he and two friends were riding in was carried away by floodwaters after heavy rains. The two other people were found alive.

The search for Spears had to be suspended several times because of weather.