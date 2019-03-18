Over the past couple decades, the Florida Legislature has made a depressing habit of thwarting the will of voters after the passage of constitutional amendments.

Whether it be keeping public school classroom sizes at manageable levels or ensuring that Florida voters are fairly represented in congressional districts, state lawmakers -- read, Republicans -- have done their best to slow, ignore, or even defy the new law.

Perhaps it’s no surprise then that a resolution, SJR 232, has been teed up in the Senate. The resolution, which amounts to nothing short of voter suppression, would raise the threshold needed for voters to change the Florida Constitution.

In other words, some lawmakers in the House and Senate want to take an already difficult citizen ballot initiative process and make it harder by raising the threshold from 60 percent to amend the state constitution to 66 2/3 percent.

Neither chamber’s bill has had a committee hearing. Nor should they.

That the chief sponsor is Sen. Dennis Baxley, a veteran Republican from Ocala and chair of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections, shows how little the powers of the Senate think of direct voter participation in democracy.

To be sure, the constitutional amendment process is not perfect. Critics quickly point to Florida voters passage of the infamous “pregnant pigs” amendment in 2002. But Florida remains one of 24 states that allow voters to initiate changes to their constitutions at the polls because it’s effective in making state law more responsive to what the public wants. Tellingly, the amendments frequently win bigger majorities than the state’s elected officials do.

Both governors and many state legislators who belong to the party in power typically resent voters using the constitution to force lawmakers to enact policies they oppose. In 2006, the Legislature approved their own constitutional amendment that raised the threshold from a simple majority to 60 percent. Apparently, now that’s not high enough.

Amending the constitution by citizens’ initiative is already challenging enough -- and expensive. Signatures must be collected, and those signed petitions must be certified, along with the amendment’s ballot language, by the Secretary of State and the Florida Supreme Court. If successful, the proposed amendment goes on the ballot and the campaign begins in earnest.

And lest we think that a new, 66 2/3 percent threshold will make any difference. In 2014, Florida voters passed Amendment 1 with 74 percent of the vote to set aside as much as $700 million a year in doc stamp money to buy and conserve environmentally sensitive land.

But state lawmakers baldly subverted the people’s will, spending millions on just about anything but fragile lands. In June, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled in environmentalists’ favor and slapped down sticky-fingered legislators. But Gov. Rick Scott appealed, and his successor DeSantis remains silent.

The thinking seems to be: What do voters know, anyway?

Well, they know when they’re being cheated.

A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Palm Beach Post.