Quarterback Luis Perez passed for 359 yards and three touchdowns, and Nick Novak kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the Birmingham Iron a 32-29 victory over San Diego in Alliance of American Football action Sunday in San Diego.

After the Fleet tied the game at 29-29 with just over four minutes to play, Perez led the Iron on a 10-play, 50-yard drive to set up Novak for the game-winner.

After struggling for most of the season offensively, the Iron (4-2) totaled 448 yards, 24 first downs and averaged 5.7 yards per play.

L’Damian Washington caught two touchdown passes, including one for 83 yards. He finished with 128 yards on four receptions.

On defense, former Alabama player Bradley Sylve led the Iron with eight tackles and had one interception.

After a Fleet field goal, Trent Richardson put the Iron on top 6-3 with a 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Richardson finished with seven catches for 44 yards.

Perez connected with L’Damian Washington over the middle and Washington outraced the Fleet defense for an 83-yard touchdown to make it 12-3 in the second quarter.

San Diego needed just three plays to respond to make it a 12-9 score. Novak gave the Iron a 15-9 halftime lead with a 23-yard field goal.

Richardson, who rushed for 46 yards on 16 carries, ran in from 2 yards out to put the Iron on top 21-9 five minutes into the third quarter.

San Diego scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter and took a 23-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Perez marched the Iron 52 yards on five plays and got back in front 29-23 on a 23-yard catch from Washington.

The Iron defense couldn’t keep the Fleet out of the end zone as Mike Bercovici connected with Francis Owusu for a 13-yard game-tying touchdown pass.

Birmingham is at Memphis next Sunday.