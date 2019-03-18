A recent study by SafeWise lists Niceville in its 50 Safest Cities in Florida for 2019.

Niceville placed 14th and Fort Walton Beach missed the mark, placing 71st in the list.

SafeWise ranked the safest cities based on the number of reported violent crimes such as aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery.

The study analyzed the most up-to-date FBI crime data from 2017. Ironically, Parkland, Florida placed sixth on the Safest Cities list.

“Since the most recent FBI data available is from 2017, these numbers don’t take into account the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which is the sixth safest city on our list,” SafeWise’s website reads.

In addition to FBI data, the study included population calculations into its findings by identifying the median city population within the state and reporting only the cities that exceed that number.

With a population of 15,380 people, Niceville’s violent crime is 1.04 percent, based on increments of 1,000 people, according to SafeWise.

This year's list expands on the 2018 list, bumping the number of safe cities from 20 to 50. Edgewater, Cape Coral, North Palm beach and Coconut Creek fell out of the top 20 but are still in the top 50 safest cities in Florida. Key Biscayne, was ranked as the safest city, with only two violent crimes reported in 2017, neither being murder, robbery or rape.

See if your story makes the list: www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-florida/.

More trending Florida stories



Florida Travel: You have to see these 5 natural springs in Florida

Know your snakes: Florida’s 6 venomous serpents

Disney tickets: There’s still time for this Florida resident deal

Florida History: Here are Florida’s top 25 stories of all time

Things to do in Florida: Live your best life with this 2019 Florida Bucket List





This story originally published to nwfdailynews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network. Find the complete list at www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-florida/.