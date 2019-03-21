They’ll be singing the blues in downtown Port St. Joe this weekend.

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the popular “Blues in the Lot” along Reid Ave. Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will feature a series of blues bands during a Friday evening showcase and Saturday afternoon’s main event.

“We have a lineup, we have vendors, we’ve added barbecue. It should be a lot of fun,” said Lorinda Gingell, interim Chamber director.

In addition, many downtown merchants will be holding sidewalk sales during the event.

As with last year, the stage will be at Third Street and Reid, with Reid closed to vehicular traffic between Second and Fourth Streets.

Reid will be closed at 4 p.m. ET Friday and remain closed all day Saturday.

That will be the case for Friday’s “blues al fresco” and Saturday’s full afternoon of blues, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

The “al fresco” event, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, was originally to take place on the stage at the Port Theatre.

But damage to the theater put that aside and the concept is now an outdoor concert featuring Brett Wellman and the Stone Cold Blues Band.

There will be a $5 cover charge.

Saturday’s line-up includes Blues Mama Blues Band, Shaw Davis and The Black Ties, Dirty Bird and the Flu, John Sutton Band and headliner Brandon Santini and his band.

Saturday’s entry is free.

In addition, there will be vendors and sidewalk sales and award-winning barbecue.

“It is the same set-up as last year and it was a super event last year,” Gingell said.

“Blues in the Lot” was an annual staple of Apalachicola for 15 years before partnering last year with the Chamber of Commerce to bring the event to Port St. Joe.

For more information visit www.GulfChamber.org or the Blues in the Lot page on Facebook.