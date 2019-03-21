The Bay Area Choral Society is preparing for its upcoming Spring Concerts. The BACS is supported by the Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts, and the chorus has performed a broad selection of classical and contemporary choral concerts.

The group is comprised of Gulf, Franklin and Bay County talent, as well as singers that are winter visitors to our area.

At this year’s spring concerts, the Choir will perform “The Seven Last Words of Christ” by Theodore Dubois. The Seven Last Words of Christ is presented in eight movements: an introduction for soprano and orchestra followed by a movement for each word of Christ from the cross. Composed for the Catholic Church, Theodore Dubois used traditional texts from the Roman Catholic Holy Week liturgies to add meditations on the scriptural account. He ended his sacred cantata with glorious hymn, “Christ, we do all Adore Thee.”

This serene hymn provides the listener with a foretaste of the resurrection after the compelling drama of the Passion story.

The concerts will feature four soloists, two instrumentalists, a skilled director and over 25 vocalists.

The Chorus will present “The Seven Last Words of Christ” 4 p.m. ET Sunday, April 7 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola and 6 p.m. ET Friday, April 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Port St. Joe.

The suggested donation to attend is $5 at the door.

Celebrate the Glory of the Lenten Season, and make plans now to hear this beautiful cantata describing the Passion of the Christ.