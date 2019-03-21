BIKE RIDES

Druid City Bicycle Club: The club hosts weekly group bike rides. On Tuesdays, in the Embassy Suites lower parking lot, riders can choose from a 24-mile ride or a 24-to-40 mile ride. Both begin at 3:30. There’s a Ladies Only ride on Wednesdays that is 15 to 24 miles. On Thursdays, beginning at 3:30 p.m., there’s a ride that goes from 28 to 35 miles. There are also weekend rides. For more information, visit https://druidcitybicycleclub.com.

KIDS TRIATHLON

7th Annual Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon: The 7th Annual Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon will be May 18 at Lake Lurleen State Park. Triathlon includes swimming, running and biking. Age divisions are 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-16. Kids may attend a training clinic on April 28 at 3 p.m. at Lake Lurleen to learn how to train or to see if the event is suited for them. Early registration, through March 29, is $35. It increases to $40 March 30-April 29 and $45 April 30-May 17. To register or learn more, visit the Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon page on Facebook, go to www.secretmeals.org or email secretmeals@alabamaCU.com.

RUNNING

Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup: The 13th Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup 5K for Pre-K will be April 27, beginning at 8 a.m. For runners and walkers. Race starts and finishes at Government Plaza. Register through a link at www.tuscaloosamayorscup.com. Early registration, through March 31, is $20. Late registration, through April 26, is $25.

Tuscaloosa Half Marathon & 5K: Saturday, March 30. For more information, and for other races and group runs hosted by the Tuscaloosa Track Club, visit www.tuscaloosatrackclub.com.