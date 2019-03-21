County officials knew there would come a time when the Florida Department of Transportation would stop picking up the tab.

That time is now, at least for the Right of Entry program allowing contractors on private property to remove dangerous trees or storm debris.

With the FDOT saying it would not pay for the work under the ROE program, the Board of County Commissioners approved last week having the work shift onto county Public Works.

“The DOT will not pick up the bill,” said County Administrator Michael Hammond. “We are going to have to do it ourselves.

“We have 30 or so applications right now and we will look at those on a case-by-case basis to fill the needs.”

Commissioners agreed to cut off applications as of last Friday; in addition to the 30 or so already in county hands, Commissioner Ward McDaniel arrived at the meeting with another dozen applications.

Hammond and McDaniel noted that not all who apply qualify for the program.

And, Hammond noted, the county will not require the ROE process to address trees encroaching or hanging over public right-of-way.

Otherwise, county Public Works will move down the ROE applications and address them based on pressing need.

“This is for houses and homeowners who can not legally afford to do it for themselves,” Hammond said.

“I think we can fulfill the needs of those who have filled out the paperwork and have been waiting.”

The county is working on a deadline, however; clean-up of storm debris is scheduled to be completed by April 15.

Storm debris deadline

Commissioners asked Hammond to request another extension of the deadline for placing storm debris on the roadway.

The deadline was last Friday, an extension of nearly six weeks from the initial deadline.

Hammond said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), state Emergency Management and the FDOT would have to approve the extension.

He added that while the former two would likely agree, FDOT, which has paid for storm debris removal in the county, would likely not.

Hammond said he would make the request.

And other requests to DOT

The county is sending a letter to FDOT officials making several requests.

The first is to remove the red light at the construction zone along U.S. 98 in Highland View and replace it with humans turning the “stop” and “slow” signs to allow traffic to flow more efficiently through the zone, at least during daytime hours.

The red light has caused northbound traffic (heading out of town) to back-up well up the Tapper Bridge creating a hazard as cars approach the crest at 45 mph or faster and find traffic stopped, Hammond said.

In addition, southbound traffic into town has consistently backed-up toward the bridge to the extent that exiting onto U.S. 98 from the Port City Shopping Center, CVS, the Family Market store and other side streets has proved difficult to impossible.

In addition, the county is requesting FDOT resurface Country Club Road.

The road sustained extensive degradation while it was being used as a detour for the bridge at Simmons Bayou in the months after Hurricane Michael.

Public Works director Mark Cothran and his department will take up a survey of the county’s secondary roads to document damage done by the large trucks hauling debris.

The county will also ask FDOT to address damage on those roads.

Land purchase

The county will purchase two lots at Marvin Ave. and 10th Street from property owner Barbara Whitfield.

Whitfield’s home was destroyed by Michael and she has offered the land to add parking for the 10th Street Park complex.

The county will use Tourist Development Council bed tax funds for the purchase.