I’m not sure what the young man’s name was, I never asked him. He simply said, “I am probably going to throw up.” It shocked me and kind of got me worrying about getting hit by his lunch or breakfast or whatever he had had in the last few hours.

You see, I had been standing in line waiting for about two hours to ride a roller coaster. This was a roller coaster I was looking forward to riding and I had just sat down, was locked in and was sharing a “car” with a young fellow who was pretty sure he was going to get sick.

Spring Break for all three of my children, who go to three different universities had finally lined up such that we could all go on a trip together. So we did. Being a group of five, the Daddy (me) often is the odd man out, who gets to ride by himself or with someone else like this young man from Texas, who had never ridden a roller coaster before and was pretty sure that he was about to throw up on me or us.

Not wanting to buy a Mickey Mouse shirt or something else to wear at the park where we were, I started trying to get the young man’s mind off of getting sick. I was asking him where he was from, what he was doing at the theme park and telling him it wouldn’t be that bad. I think I was being selfish and lying to him, because I just didn’t want to have to change shirts or clothes.

He was scared and screamed a lot throughout the ride, but thankfully he did not get sick. It would have kind of ruined what had started out to be a great day. So all was good.

More waiting and more rides led to tired legs and a growling stomach. I decided we needed to get something to eat, maybe even share something between the five of us. We settled on a couple of big pretzels shaped like mice with a plastic container of cheese for each pretzel.

I’m supposed to be math professor, but dividing two pretzels with five adults is a challenge, but it worked out. My part was the right ear of one the mice, but I did get the large part of one of the containers of imitation cheese. I proceeded to double, triple and quadruple dip my pretzel ear into the little container of cheese. When you pay six or seven dollars for a pretzel and cheese, you want to eat it all, possibly licking the cheese container at the end.

The rest of the day was equally as good, getting to watch people wearing things they probably should not have been wearing, eating things they probably should not have been eating and enjoying the “time of their lives” with their children, significant others and friends.

Does it take a seven dollar pretzel to have the time of your life? Of course it doesn’t, but maybe it makes you appreciate the other times in life that you were not having the time of your life. You know what I mean - times when the fellow sitting next to you in the roller coaster car may have had a couple of seven dollar pretzels, drank the warm imitation cheese from the plastic container and a 32 ounce overly carbonated fountain drink… Then he says, “I may throw up.”

You are locked into a small roller coaster car, no place to go, with a teenager who “may throw up.” Isn’t this pretty much life as we know it? Sometimes we are in situations we really have no control over, with people we don’t know and overpaying for imitation cheese…

Maybe not the cheese, but it all makes life better I think.

Read more stories at www.CranksMyTractor.com.