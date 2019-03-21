The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, March 27 in the Gulf County Public Library in Port St. Joe. Members will bring a salad to serve for lunch.

Paula Boone, Heritage Education Program Chair, stated that our Speaker will be Nancy Brockman, Coordinator for the Gulf County Public Libraries, which include, Gulf County Public Library in Port St. Joe and in Wewahitchka. She will speak on Library Programming.

Contact Colleen Burlingame by email or phone, 227-8516 if you plan to attend.