Following a second consecutive trip to the state Class 1A Final Four, the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team is basking in individual honors.

And, of four players named to all-District 2 teams by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association, two aren’t even technically yet in high school.

Antiuana “Te-Te” Croom, a senior, was named to the All-District Senior Team.

A two-year starter at center, Croom averaged 4.9 points (136 total) and 6.8 rebounds (189 total) per game during the season.

She added 10 points and 13 rebounds against Trenton in the state semifinals.

Jae Lenox, just an eighth-grader, was named first-team All-District after leading Port St. Joe in scoring at 17.6 points (494 total) per game.

She added 3.8 rebounds (103 total), 3.8 assists (105 total) and 3.6 steals (100 total) per game.

Despite being an eighth-grader, Lenox is a two-year starter who scored 20 points against Trenton in the state semifinals.

The second team All-District included Port St. Joe ninth-grader Mimi Larry, who averaged 7.6 points (221 total), 5.7 rebounds (166 total) and 2.2 assists (63 total) per game.

Earning district honorable mention honors was Mari Johnson, also just an eighth-grader, who averaged 7 points (197 total) and 10.6 rebounds (297 total) rebounds a game.