From gardening to barbequing to repairing landscapes and outer home damage from the hurricane, attacking mosquitoes are spoilers for our outdoor activity interests. Hurricane events also tend to help increase these populations. Not only are mosquitoes a nuisance, but they carriers for several diseases. However, there are ways to control these annoying pests and get some relief.

Mosquitoes develop through complete metamorphosis, as they progress through life stages of egg, larvae, pupae then adult. There are two distinct variables that increase mosquito populations after a hurricane. These variables also divide mosquito populations regarding two factors: floodwater mosquitoes and standing water mosquitoes.

Standing water is the common answer when a mosquito population explodes. However, floodwater can be the culprit, as well. “Floodwater mosquitoes” need water to lay their eggs, and the eggs also need to dry out before hatching. Moist areas like pastures, planting furrows, salt marsh and swales are prime habitat. These moist areas will become dry at some point, along with the eggs. The eggs can be found in cracks in the soil. Hurricane rains and surge act as a catalyst for these eggs to hatch. So, what is the approximate estimate of mosquito eggs per acre in floodwater habitat in Florida? Scientist estimate 700,000 to 1.3 million eggs per acre. And yes, that’s per acre. Unfortunately, small scale efforts to reduce standing water around properties have little effect on control.

On the other side of the coin, “standing water” mosquitoes need standing water to lay their eggs. These mosquito eggs cannot withstand drying out, therefore cannot hatch into larva. Females lay eggs on the surface of water with a hatching time of around 24 hours.

Larva to pupae to adult stage happens quickly in mosquitoes, and the thirst for blood is not far behind. After a female finds a blood source, the cycle starts all over again. Only the females have biting mouth parts. Male mosquitoes feed on the nectar of flowers. Female mosquitoes also feed on the nectar. However, a blood meal usually is necessary to mature the eggs.

The combination of the two groups of mosquitoes provide for a double whammy put in place by a hurricane. When dry areas flood, floodwater mosquito eggs hatch. When floodwater has nowhere to go, standing water mosquitoes have an abundance of places to lay eggs.

Unfortunately, disease can be transmitted by mosquitoes. West Nile Virus has been implicated in transmission by mosquitoes. The threat of WNV infection is most severe with the young children, the elderly, and immuno-compromised people. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that about 20 percent of people who are infected with the virus will develop West Nile fever. Symptoms of a mild infection include fever, headaches and body aches. Symptoms of severe infection include convulsions, muscle weakness, disorientation and coma. The time to disease symptoms is anywhere from 3 to 14 days.

Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis or EEE is a viral disease that may cause death in humans, horses and introduced birds such as pheasants and emus. EEE is caused by a virus that is maintained in the wild bird population by the avian-feeding black-tailed mosquito (Culiseta melanura). The preferred habitat of the black-tailed mosquito is freshwater swamps shaded by heavy vegetation. Snakes are also a carrier. There have been recent confirmed cases of EEE in horses in Gulf, Bay and Calhoun counties. Clinical signs in horses include profound depression (therefore the name "sleeping sickness") or exhibit abnormal behavior such as propulsive walking, head-pressing, aggressiveness, circling or hyperexcitability. Some horses show signs of facial nerve dysfunction such as blindness, head tilt, and paralysis of the muscles of the face, mouth and throat. Some horses become comatose, seizure or die suddenly. There is are livestock vaccines for both West Nile and EEE.

Suspected or known cases of EEE must be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office. To report EEE or other reportable diseases, call (850) 410-0900 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For after-hours reporting, call 1-800-342-5869 or email RAD@FreshFromFlorida.com.

Heartworms are also transmitted to dogs via mosquitoes. Your veterinarian can prescribe a drug treatment that prevents the worms from reaching the adult stage in your dog.

So, what can be done to combat these pests around your property?

Reducing the amount of standing water around your helps dramatically.

Dumping containers and other water holding items on your property is the first step. Clean debris from rain gutters, as water can collect in blocked gutters. Mineral or cooking oil can be added to standing water because it forms a thin film on the surface of the water which causes larvae and pupae to drown. This is a good control method in plant containers that collect water. Mosquito biological controls, like Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) are helpful and will not harm pets or livestock. These products can be used in fish habitats, animal water troughs, bird baths rain barrels, roof gutters and tree holes, just to name some. Please read precautionary statements and manufacturer application directions before use. Rain gardens are also very beneficial in suppressing standing water. If you have an area of your property that is known for water holding capacity, be sure to plant water loving plants in that area.

For more information please contact Gulf County Extension at 639-3200.

Supporting information for this article can be found in the UF/IFAS EDIS publication: “Hurricanes and Mosquitos” by C. Roxanne Connelly: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/IN/IN53500.pdf

