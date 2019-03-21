TALLAHASSEE – Kerigan Marketing Associates was recognized during Florida State University’s second Annual Seminole 100 Celebration on March 2 at FSU’s University Center Club in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The 2019 Seminole 100, hosted by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the FSU College of Business in partnership with the FSU Alumni Association and EY, recognized the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned by Florida State alumni.

“The remarkable success of these business owners reflects well on the university, and we are incredibly proud that they are Florida State alumni,” said Melissa Roberts, managing director of the Jim Moran Institute. “Seminole 100 is our way of recognizing entrepreneurial excellence among our alumni, and it helps fulfill Florida State’s goal of becoming a preeminent university that embraces entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation across campus.”

The Port St. Joe-based agency, owned by Dana and Jack Kerigan, ranked No. 70, and specializes in website development, digital strategy, video production and graphic design. Clients include Gulf Coast State College, FSU Panama City, Macy’s and United Express Airlines. The company is a Google Certified Partner.

“We were delighted to be included for the second year in a row,” said Dana Kerigan. “We believe marketing results are measurable, and our focus has always been on our client’s business growth whether that’s website traffic, sales, or the feedback they get from their friends.

“When our clients succeed, we succeed.”

To qualify for the Seminole 100, a company must have been in business for at least three years and generated revenue by Jan. 1, 2015. Additionally, the business must be owned, or majority managed, by an FSU alumnus for three consecutive years prior to nomination.