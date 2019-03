My name is James “Bo Knows” Patterson. I have served the City of Port St. Joe for the past eight years. I ran successfully in 2011 and 2013 for City Commissioner in Group 3. I was asked to run for Mayor in 2015 and once again was victorious. I ran unopposed for Mayor in 2017.

I have made it my choice of making sure all citizens and taxpayers are treated fairly. I ask that you keep the City of Port St. Joe going in the right direction.

I humbly ask for your support and vote on May 14.