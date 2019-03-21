Port St. Joe finance director Mike Lacour said Tuesday that the reimbursement process with insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are moving apace.

The city’s current cash position is solid.

None of that, however, is any guarantee for the future, noted City Manager Jim Anderson.

The city will not know what property values, and in turn tax collections, will look like for the fiscal year which arrives in October.

A clearer vision will come July 1 when Property Appraiser Mitch Burke must certify a tentative property roll for the entire county.

Projections of losses due to Hurricane Michael have ranged from 40 percent to 10 percent.

The city has partnered with the county and school system to seek Triumph Gulf Coast grant funding to help offset projected property tax losses, the city seeking funding to offset a loss in property taxes of 10 percent.

But that is, in effect, another chapter in the saga being written about losses from Hurricane Michael.

The current chapter is troubling enough.

As of this week, the city is down 360 utility customers since the storm.

As Anderson said, consider that roughly $50 on the water side and $50 on the sewer side (figures which are conservative at best) and that loss of customers figures to equal at least $500,000 combined in loss in revenue.

On top of that, Anderson noted that the city levied just over $1 million in property taxes for the current fiscal year.

To date, 51 percent of those tax bills have been paid; that is 49 percent of property owners in the city at the time of budgeting last October have yet to pay their property taxes.

That is another hit of nearly $500,000 to the city’s revenues.

“Our revenues are way down,” Anderson said.

There is some silver in the gloom, particularly some $1.4 million in insurance reimbursements for damages inflicted by Hurricane Michael with more to come as the city works through the damages with adjusters.

“Everything is moving forward pretty quickly,” Anderson said.

But with pressing expenses and constricting revenues, city commissioners will have hard decisions ahead.

Grant funding

During Tuesday’s regular Commission meeting, commissioners approved resolutions seeking two grants.

One would actually be a grant/loan package from the State Revolving Fund, terms of which are not yet known.

The city is seeking $635,000 to repair or replace 12 lift stations, replace pumps at the headworks and for the first year of mandated biologic dredging of the stormwater lagoon.

The other grant resolution seeks just under $300,000 in state historic grant funds to perform upgrades to the Centennial Building.

On a separate track, commissioners approved purchasing pumps for lift stations at First Street and Madison Ave.

In three lift stations (20th Street is the third), the city is continuing to use pumps borrowed from the city of Tallahassee as commissioners wrestle on funding full replacement.

NPSJ rezoning

Commissioners approved a first-reading of an ordinance which would complete the task of folding the re-zoning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. into the city’s comprehensive plan and land development regulations.

The re-zoning of roughly 18 acres in North Port St. Joe will increase density and provide a “great tool to use in redevelopment,” said city planning consultant Ray Greer.

The re-zoning has been sought after a series of public workshops in 2016-2017 resulted in an update of the master plan for the neighborhood of North Port St. Joe and a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) zone established in 2010.

The move will bring a mixed-use zoning to the corridor with overlay areas with specific land use regulations for different segments of the impacted land.

Greer said a survey of impacted business and property owners revealed no negative feedback to the concept.

“I think the entire community is grasping what we are trying to do here,” said Commissioner Scott Hoffman. “So it’s exciting there have been no negative comments.”

By approving the first reading of the resolution, commissioners approved transmittal of the plan to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

After a state agency review, and any comments, the ordinance will be brought back to commissioners in 30 days, Greer said.