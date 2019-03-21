Dear Heavenly Father,

Thank you for this minute. By the time I’ve finished writing this letter, many more minutes will have passed. Each minute that ticks by reflects your patience, your sovereignty and your work in my life.

I’ll never know (unless you to choose to reveal it to me when I meet you face-to-face), what tragedies you’ve withheld for my sake in the minutes I’ve already lived. Likewise, I have no idea what the next minutes will hold.

But right now, I want to thank you for every minute, including the minutes you still have planned for me this new year – minutes that will allow me another chance to learn from my mistakes. And (with your help), to do better the next minute by correcting and making right a poor choice, an unkind word or a sloppily-done project.

Thank you, also, for each minute in which I wait for you to send another creative thought and opportunity my way. Another minute to live the life you have customized just for me.

And, Lord, I’m tremendously thankful each time your mercy, love and wisdom gets me through difficult and disappointing moments. Without you watching over me minute-by-minute, I’d be hopelessly lost. And hopelessly hopeless.

You are a powerful and sovereign God, yet you remain a devoted Father. You are more than wonderful. Thank you for all You are to me, every minute of every day.

Have you ever written a letter to your heavenly Father? If you haven’t, would you like to thank God for a specific need He’s met or a memory of a time you felt His nearness?

1 Peter 5:7 reminds us of God’s constant involvement in our lives. “Casting the whole of your care [all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully” (1 Peter 5:7 AMPC).

Maybe reflecting on this reassuring message will inspire you to write your own letter. And if you already have, perhaps it’s time to write a new one – to remind yourself (and to tell God) how grateful you are that He “cares about you watchfully.”

