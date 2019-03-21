Coach Ashley Summerlin wanted to do something different as the District 2-1A baseball season looms.

The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School baseball coach took his team to his old stomping grounds last Saturday.

The Tiger Sharks (4-4) played a doubleheader at Callaway (GA) High School, an opportunity to play new opponents but also to get out of town, and away from the signs of destruction, if even for a day.

“Some of our kids hadn’t been out of town since the storm,” Summerlin said. “Everybody needs a break every now and then whether we admit or not.

“It was good day of baseball. Good weather. Everybody got to play and show something. The kids enjoyed it and I think the coaches did also.”

In addition to playing two schools Summerlin was associated with before coming to Port St. Joe, Callaway High School, which he left directly to come to Port St. Joe, also raised and presented $350 for Port St. Joe High School.

“Callaway did a real nice job,” Summerlin said. “It was just fun to get away and do something different.”

As for the game action, Port St. Joe beat Callaway 7-2 in the opener and lost to Northgate, a school with more than 2,000 students, 9-4 in the nightcap.

Against Callaway, the offense woke up with 12 hits and Josh Butts pitched a complete-game four-hitter allowing a single earned run.

Caleb Butts homered and singled, Josh Butts had his first base hit of the season and Jacob Hopper also had a hit.

Kelvin Griffin finished 4 for 8 over the two games and Caden Turrell had three hits in the two games.

Tanner Amison started the second game, with John Austin Gee and Carter Dorch combining to pitch the final three innings.

“We competed well,” Summerlin said. “We’re excited about where we are at right now and excited about where we are going.”

Port St. Joe hosts Sneads for a varsity-only game 5 p.m. ET tonight and hosts North Bay Haven for a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.