The periodic table of elements hangs above balled-up sweatshirts and muddy sneakers, next to potted herbs glowing under magenta grow lights. Eric Bidwell’s tiny office serves as the girls’ changing room; boys switch into work clothes among shelves of test tubes and lab paraphernalia in the storage room. Seeds, fertilizer and state fair ribbons are sprinkled around the room. First period students are already outside tending rows of earth in the class’s large garden, some of them in sleeveless shirts despite the temperature that chills bare arms as it hovers in the low 40s on a late January day.

Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School is in its third year of a growing Agriculture Science and Technology program. The school places ninth-grade students in Agricultural Science; grades 10 through 12 take Agricultural Technology, which is much more diverse, said Bidwell, who teaches the classes and coordinates the program. He has huge plans for the program and his passion is palpable, though he didn’t start out as an ag teacher. From a family of educators in Wewahitchka, Bidwell has served as English teacher, math teacher, media specialist, college ESOL program coordinator, education administrator, general contractor, and probably more.

The ag program seems to be an exceptionally good fit; he sees vast possibilities for students in the agricultural business and his vision is clear. His brother, WHS principal Jay Bidwell, knew it was a win-win when he recruited Eric for the position.

“At that time, he didn’t have a formal agriculture background, but he did remind me that he was FFA Chapter President when he was a kid. He pulled that tiny velour FFA jacket out to show me—he was barely 120 pounds in high school—and I thought ‘this is it’,” Jay chuckled.

Eric Bidwell agreed.

“The students and I are learning together. We’re learning what’s best—should we grow seed to into a plant, then transplant it? Should we plant the seed straight into the garden? How do we care for our plants and fruits? We talk about types of communities. What if you go grow up and live in a city? How do you grow vegetables in a city apartment? Do you keep an herb garden? Will a windowsill work? What if you have a large yard? Do you use raised beds? Rows? You could teach an entire school curriculum through a comprehensive agriculture program,” he said.

He makes a strong argument. Ticking off a long list of themes that jibe with state standards, he illustrates how myriad concepts and skills can be learned through an intentionally designed comprehensive agricultural technology program at the high school level.

"Everything can be taught through a comprehensive agriculture curriculum: science, math, farming, engine repair, physics, chemistry, plumbing, carpentry and construction skills, electrical wiring, finance, human resources management, political lobbying, public speaking, sales, marketing and public relations...anything related to the farming industry. You name it," Eric Bidwell said.

The nascent program was bolstered by Title IV-A funding with which the school purchased mowers, grow lights and seeds. In the past, the program relied on seed donations, primarily from local business Wewa Outdoors and Pawn. Eric Bidwell’s sights are already set for next year. He is hopeful that Title IV-A funds can buy a tractor, a potting station and a greenhouse.

Students grow peppers, collards, strawberries, turnips, potatoes, kale, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, rutabagas, sugar beets, mustard greens and herbs, and must have an edible product by the end of the year. They get a grade for the final product and gather grades for each step along the way.

“They get a grade for a blossom, too,” said Eric Bidwell.

Products go to seedling and harvest sales to teachers and anyone in the community who wants the produce. Students themselves are most often the benefactors, and the program stresses sustainability and waste avoidance.

“The only time students get in trouble is if they waste food,” he said.

Both Bidwells say the agriculture program at WHS is a perfect education and skills fit for students in Gulf County, noting that some well-established and very successful farming can be found nearby. Oglesby Plants International, in neighboring Calhoun County, is a major grower and supplier of ornamental plants worldwide and Deseret Ranches of Florida purchased several hundred thousand acres that span nine Panhandle counties, including Gulf. The school district plans to meet with Deseret to start discussing partnerships for the CTE programs, and Eric Bidwell is planning field trips there as well as to dairy and tomato farms in Gadsden County.

He aims to show students all the areas of agriculture science and technology that go far beyond soil and seed. He wants to open their minds to the vast possibilities for food sources and career opportunities that will help sustain themselves and their families in the future. With Title IV-A funds, administrative support and a solid industry certification program in place, students will flourish within his vision for success.