The Alabama women’s tennis defeated Auburn, 4-2, in an SEC home match on Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Alabama won the doubles point with Ann Selim and Kimberley Gintrand winning at No. 3 and Andie Daniell and Moka Ito winning at No. 1 doubles. Its singles wins were by Luca Fabian at No. 5, Selim winning at No. 2, and Alba Cortina Pou winning at No. 4.

Alabama (14-7, 3-4 SEC) hosts No. 2 Georgia next Friday.

UA men’s tennis

AUBURN – The No. 21-ranked Alabama men’s tennis team defeated Auburn 4-1 on Friday. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to a 13-6 overall and 3-4 SEC record. Auburn is now 12-13 overall and 0-7 in league play.

Alabama’s points all came with singles wins Riccardo Roberto, Mazen Osama, Jeremy Gschwendtner and Edson Ortiz.

Alabama (13-6, 3-4 SEC) travels to Georgia next Friday.