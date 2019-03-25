OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — For the third weekend in a row, No. 18 Alabama rowing swept an opponent. In its second-consecutive trip to Oak Ridge, Tenn., the Crimson Tide won all its races against conference foe Tennessee.

The Tide’s First Varsity 8+ started the sweep, posting a 5:58.1 time, besting the Volunteers by six seconds. The Second Varsity 8+ (6:05.4), First Varsity 4+ (6:42.6) and Second Varsity 4+ (6:48.0) rolled along, adding three more wins for Alabama. The Tide’s Third Varsity 4+ competed with the 2V4+ crews, finishing third with a 7:05.8 finish. Alabama’s Third Varsity 8+ wrapped up the day with a 6:09.2 finish, securing the Tide its third sweep in as many weekends.

After a two-week road trip, Alabama returns home for its final race in Tuscaloosa of the season. The regatta, featuring Jacksonville and Creighton, will also serve as Senior Day and the Tide’s annual Power of Pink race.