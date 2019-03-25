LIVINGSTON — Kolby Crowley pitched five innings of scoreless relief to lead West Alabama to a 3-2 college baseball victory over Saint Leo Sunday at Tartt Field, handing the Tigers a three-game series sweep of the Lions.

West Alabama has a four-game winning streak, improving to 14-11. Saint Leo has lost six straight and dropped to 14-13.

Crowley (2-5) relieved Tiger starter Gavin Rogers in the fifth, allowing two hits and striking out two. Of 15 outs recorded, 10 were ground ball outs. Saint Leo starter Shane Haight (2-4) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and three runs in 7.2 innings.

Rogers went 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

Rogers got six hits, reached on a fielder's choice and was walked five times, three intentionally. He hit two home runs in game one and raised his batting average to .377 for the season.

West Alabama closes a seven-game homestand by hosting William Carey Wednesday. First pitch is at 4 p.m. Saint Leo is host to Palm Beach Atlantic on Friday.