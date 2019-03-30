The Florida Legislature is barreling toward passage of a bill on “sanctuary cities,” but has buried proposed legislation that would require employers in the state to use a federal system to verify whether employees are illegal immigrants.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Enough to conclude that, if the sanctuary cities bill passes, the Legislature should require all employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the status of would-be workers.

Florida law does not define sanctuary cities or counties. But, in general terms, they are places where federal, state or local government entities or officials prohibit or restrict the exchange of information with federal immigration officers regarding the citizenship or immigration status of individuals – in some cases, including those detained for crimes.

Whether Florida has a few, isolated examples of so-called sanctuaries is a matter of political and legal debate.

Nevertheless, the Senate Bill 168 – sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota – is a priority of the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a guest column, Gruters stated that he filed the bill because “we should not be in the business of rewarding lawbreakers, including those who sneak into our country illegally while others are following the rules, paying the money, and being vetted to get in.”

There is consensus on the principle that state and local law enforcement agencies should cooperate with federal authorities when illegal immigrants are arrested for serious crimes. Given the Republicans’ prioritization of this bill, it’s likely to gain approval with substantial support.

SB 164, which is co-sponsored by Gruters and would require the use of E-Verify, is stalled – despite support from the governor.

E-Verify has been operating since 1996. Currently, companies that do business with Florida government are required to utilize E-Verify; otherwise, private-sector employers are exempt from the mandate.

In neighboring Georgia (companies with 10 or more workers) and Alabama, E-Verify is mandatory for all employers – providing a buffer for Florida against competition for illegal-immigrant labor.

Some of the largest business groups in the state are opposed to the requirement, contending that illegal immigration requires a federal solution.

Yes, it does.

Unfortunately, comprehensive immigration reform is unlikely to happen any time soon. (Consider this example of the contradictions on immigration in Washington: President Donald Trump’s next proposed budget calls for mandating E-Verify nationwide but also would reduce funding for the program, which would require enhancement and expansion.)

We recognize the need in Florida for immigrant labor – particularly when unemployment rates are low and employers struggle to find workers. Immigrant labor is vital to the agriculture, restaurant, service and construction industries in Florida. An effective federal immigration system would devise additional, seamless ways to authorize laborers to cross the U.S. borders, especially for seasonal work.

Sanctuary cities and E-Verify may make for an apples-to-oranges comparison. But the link between illegal immigration and employment is too strong to ignore if sanctuary city legislation is a priority.

This guest editorial was originally published by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, a sister newspaper of the Daily News within GateHouse Media.