SINGINGS

Full Gospel Church, 1618 Pierce Ave., Gadsden: 2 p.m. April 7, the Singing Martins

Glencoe Cumberland Church, 200 North College St., Glencoe; 6 p.m. Sunday, the Fisherman Quartet

Hatcher Ave. Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Sunday, Surrendered

SERVICES

Chapman’s Chapel Congregational Holiness Church, 300 Ford’s Valley Road, Glencoe: Sunday, W.M. Day service; guest speaker and singer the Rev. Destinee Tuggle; 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. worship service, with lunch served after the morning service

Southern Christian Leadership Conference Etowah/Gadsden Chapter: 6 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., East Gadsden; “Never Underestimate Your Dream,” in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; the Rev. Randy Kelley is guest speaker

REVIVALS

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; evangelist, Bro. Craig Hill; pastor, Bro. Daniel Boutwell

Higher Ground Baptist Church, 2955 Fairview Road, Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 14, Palm Sunday Revival; Bro. Don Graham, evangelist, James O. Wallace, pastor

MISCELLANEOUS

Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden: 6 p.m. Sunday, hymn singing

Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Carman Ave., North Gadsden: 3 p.m. Saturday, “The Lord’s Prayer”; pastor is the Rev. T.A. Trammell

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

Benedictine Sisters Retreat Center, 916 Convent Road NE, Cullman: April 11-14, Intensive Centering Prayer weekend retreat; cost is $330 per person for private room; for registration information contact the center at 256-734-8302 or email retreats@shmon.org.

