Democrats’ obsession with removing President Donald Trump from office has resulted in far more damage than has been written or talked about.

Before all the dialogue concerning Trump and Russian government collusion, and particularly the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, there was a chance that Putin and Trump could develop a positive relationship. That possibility of improved relations between Russia and the U.S. has been shattered by the actions of the Democrats’ leadership.

There are three legitimate superpowers in the world: Russia, China and the U.S. The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 resulted in that country’s loss of 15 separate countries. Since the breakup of the former Soviet Union, which was under Communist rule where everyone was supposed to be equal, Russia has become of the most unequal countries. The richest 1 percent of the people control 75 percent of the country’s wealth. In 1991, there were no billionaires in Russia, where in 2017 there were 77.

It was reported in the Dec. 22, 2016, USA Today that Russia and Trump seemed to be on a path toward friendship and international cooperation that would have been inconceivable after Russia reclaimed Crimea in 2014. Trump spoke positively about Putin, and Trump’s choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who had negotiated energy deals with Russia, said he had a “very close relationship with Putin.”

The charges of collusion between Trump and the Russian government essentially destroyed any possibility of a positive relationship, a relationship the U.S. will someday need because of China.

But the U,S. has essentially driven Russia into the arms of China, or China into the arms of Russia. The two countries were aligned before, but the difference now is China enters the relationship on an equal basis. In 1991, China’s economy was much smaller than Russia’s, but on the basis of World Bank figures, China’s gross domestic product today is eight times that of Russia — and the difference keeps getting larger.

Yaroslav Trofimov wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “China and Russia are forming a new bond with the U.S. as their common rival once again. China today is an export-driven economic giant with ambitions for world leadership, embodied in (Chinese) President Xi Jinping’s quest for a global community of shared destiny. Russia’s establishment has concluded it has no choice but to align their nation with China.”

Trofimov continued, “Ties between Russia and China these days are at their best period in history. Meanwhile, without relying on Russia, China would not have been able to remain steadfast in what is unfortunately becoming its inevitable confrontation with the United States.”

The U.S., with its vicious partisan politics, has probably negated any chance of Russia becoming a part of stabilizing two world superpowers’ relationships. China and Russia are both communist and socialist countries. They differ only in the extremes associated with socialism. Both are encompassing capitalism more each day, but their governments remain in total control of production, education, health, welfare and international relations. One thing can be said for socialism: Western visitors to China say things seem to get done overnight. Not having to worry about all types of rules and regulations provides an obstacle-free environment for progress, unlike the U.S. and Europe.

Government control of education is extremely important to socialist doctrine. The U.S., based on the present degree of liberal professors at college and universities, already has taken the first step toward a government-controlled education system. Without understanding the consequences, liberal professors are poisoning the minds of young Americans toward a system that is the envy of the civilized world.

Even though Russia and China have a very different kind of government, they are what we have to work with. Trump was right to attempt bridge building with Russia and Putin. I hope he makes the attempt again and does the same with China, and hopefully the adversarial relationships can be eliminated on a bipartisan basis.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.