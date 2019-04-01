PANAMA CITY – Bay County residents who want a say in their community’s recovery from Hurricane Michael still have a limited time to submit their ideas and concepts, officials with the county’s Long-Term Recovery Task Force said Thursday.

The Task Force has scheduled a public meeting at Florida State University – Panama City on Tuesday, April 9, where the panel will release its initial draft of the report. In addition, members of the six branches (working groups) will display information on the more than 250 different projects and concepts that have emerged thus far in the two-month planning process. The meeting will run from 5-7 p.m.

“We’re making strong efforts to ensure that all unmet needs of the community will be addressed” in the Task Force’s comprehensive recovery report, said Task Force consultant Gary Yates, a senior partner in the Tallahassee-based firm The Integrity Group. “We didn’t exclude anything that had merit in it.”

The volunteer branches have focused on six specific topic areas important to the area’s recovery from the October 2018 hurricane. They include infrastructure, economic recovery, natural and cultural resources, health and human services, housing and planning/capacity building.

The Task Force is working under a self-imposed deadline to compile a polished draft report for formal approval on April 25. When finished, the document will comprise a unified priority list of recovery projects that leaders of Bay County and its six cities will present to the state legislature, Congress and the private investment community.

Information concerning the Task Force and its branches can be found at its website at www.recoverbaycounty.com.