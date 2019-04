Robert Elmer Lynn, Sr.,” Big R” passed away at his residence on March 27, 2019 in Blountstown, FL. He is survived by two sons, Robbie Lynn, Jr., and John Bufford Lynn. He has three grandchildren, Blake Lynn, Jacob Lynn, and Trinity Lynn. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449