CALLAWAY — After a night of storms, the Allanton Road wildfire is 100 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

"Crews will continue to monitor the fire until it is controlled or dead out," a Tweet read.

The nearest rain gauge showed 1.2 inches of rain fell on the 668.8 acre fire. The fire started Saturday, sparked by an improper debris burn the got out of control. While it did cause evacuations, no homes were damaged.

Both Gov. Rick DeSantis and Agriculture Commission Nikki Fried visited the fire, using it as a platform to advocate for more aid for hurricane impacted areas. With 72 million tons of debris on the ground, officials fear a horrendous wildfire season.