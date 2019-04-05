There are several parts of the country that boast a characteristic style of pizza, and Louisiana is not one of them.

That is certainly not a complaint, as this area has arguably the most distinctive cuisine of any state in the United States. Who needs to worry about pizza when you have so many other truly great dishes all around?

I wondered if an establishment named Redfish Pizza would put that geographic assumption to the test on a recent weekday lunch visit.

It offers three Louisiana-style specialty pizzas on the menu, a Gumbo Pizza, a Muffuletta Pizza and the eponymous Redfish Pizza. I went with the latter, under the working theory that a dish named for the place is the best place to start.

The menu lists the Redfish Pizza as thin-crust with "home-made" Mayo sauce, creamy crab mix and grilled shrimp.

At first I feared that the Mayo reference would yield a pizza version of a tuna-fish sandwich, but that fear was unfounded. In fact, it added little to the dish in the way of discernible flavor.

I have written in this space before of my disdain for thin-crust pizza. Being from Not New York City, I don't have to pretend that less food is better than more just out of some sort of misguided geographic loyalty.

But I suspect this pizza requires a thin crust so as not to overcook the shrimp, which would be enough to earn my forgiveness. The small shrimp were perfect to the tooth, tender but not mushy.

The pie itself was well executed, with dark brown edges on the crust and browned spots scattered atop the thin layer of cheese. They obviously know what they're doing.

The crust was not crispy, but going on any more about it may be beside the point as it serves primarily as a seafood delivery device. The best part of the dish is that it did not skimp on the seafood. There was plenty of shrimp on a carpet of crabmeat, with just the right amount of cheese to hold it together as a pizza but not detract from the star of the show.

Eaten as-is, it was rather bland despite the generous amount of seafood. I've grown good and accustomed to the big, bold flavors of the bayou, and this was not that. It was improved tremendously with a big sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

Another pizza on the menu, the Gumbo Pizza, consisted of "a spicy roux with red and green peppers, Spanish onions, chicken breast and Andouille sausage, with mozzarella cheese." That looks delicious, and I probably would have ordered it if the seafood pizza had any other name.

One of the sauces listed was a Gumbo Sauce, which I think I'll ask to substitute on the Redfish Pizza on my next visit. Heck, just add the Andouille and call it Seafood Gumbo Pizza.

That just might be enough to claim a truly Cajun-style pizza. It is certainly enough to get me to come back to Redfish Pizza.

Redfish Pizza is at 224 S. Hollywood Road in Houma.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.