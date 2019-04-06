ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Take care that you don't blurt out something that someone might find offensive. You may find time to reflect upon who you are and who you want to be.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): The heat of the moment may cause you to say or do something you'll instantly regret, so tread carefully. Try to focus on rest and relaxation and steer clear of hot issues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are locked into figures and calculations and should focus on balancing your budget and finances. You could find a new friend if you get out on the social rounds.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Disagreements could quickly escalate if you allow your temper to get the best of you. Solo projects or working in privacy may be just what the doctor ordered today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't allow yourself to be subjected to someone else's measure of your worth. Today is an excellent time to catch up with old friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your free time to give friends a gentle nudge in the right direction. Put your organizational skills to work by putting things in order around the house.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): There should be no questions asked if a true-blue friend needs a favor or assistance today. Reconnecting with old pals could be a lot of fun and invigorating.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a feud private and don't bad-mouth your rival in an effort to win others to your side. Focus your burgeoning energies on creating thing rather than tearing them down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Hold off on starting anything new unless you have formulated a sound strategy. A romantic hook-up may be too much of a headache to handle right now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not spending your hard-earned cash on frivolous items makes a good start on creating a surplus to add to your budget. Activities that require imagination prove stimulating.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Turn the other cheek if someone has rubbed you the wrong way as there's nothing to be gained by holding a grudge. Enjoy spending quality time with family and close friends today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Use the example of someone with experience and know-how to show you how to get a tough job done. You may find that the need to handle responsibilities will derail your plans for recreation.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your idealism and perceptiveness could be at a peak right now but quickly shift into low gear. You may be easily be misled by people and things. Accepting an offer or opportunity in July could cause undue difficulties or simply not pan out due to circumstances beyond your control. Wait until September to spread your wings and try something new; because that is a time when opportunities and offers will have few strings attached so there will be few impediments to your success.