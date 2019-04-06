Every year, the Tuscaloosa Rocketry Challenge gets bigger.

For this first time, Eastwood Middle School joined the annual competition, held Friday at the University of Alabama, along with 11 other middle schools from across Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County.

However, the competition has also grown in intensity in its fifth year. Throughout the competition, members of each team shouted and cheered for their classmates as they assembled their rockets onto the platform. The goal was to see which team's rocket could travel the farthest.

David Price, a sophomore at UA majoring in aerospace engineering, wore a suit with the solar system prominently displayed as he cheered on Sipsey Valley Middle. Earlier that day, Price was taking students on a tour of UA’s various science departments.

"They’ve really been excited to see all this," Price said.

The challenge began in 2015 as a way for UA students to get involved with middle school students by exposing them to science and engineering. The first year, the event just had a few schools competing against one another. On Friday, more than 300 sixth-graders shot homemade water-powered rockets across a field, all for bragging rights.

David Parker, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, said having the competition exposes students to different science paths they may not have thought they would make into a career.

"I think it has a small impact in that way," Parker said.

Tonya Young, a science teacher at Eastwood, said it was exciting for her school to be part of the competition, something she believes supplements her own science teaching in the classroom.

"The students have really gotten involved with this project," Young said.

Tristan Blake, a student at Eastwood, was one of the last students from the school to shoot off his rocket, "The Red Rider."

"I’m a little nervous, but it feels good to be out here," Tristan said.

Tristan said he was most excited about getting to miss a little school Friday, but that there were many things about the UA’s science programs he was interested in.

"I’d like to make submarines one day," he said.

The following schools placed in the top five during the competition:

• First: Echols (2,660 feet)

• Second: Tuscaloosa Magnet (2,546 feet)

• Third: Brookwood (2,527 feet)

• Fourth: Collins-Riverside (2,410 feet)

• Fifth: Duncanville (2,324 feet)

Reach Drew Taylor at drew.taylor@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0204.