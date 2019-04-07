New Orleans Pelicans (32-48, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (39-41, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans aims to end its three-game slide with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 24-16 on their home court. Sacramento is 16-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pelicans have gone 22-28 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.4 points per game and shooting 47.3 percent. The Pelicans won the last matchup between these two squads 121-118 on March 28. Julius Randle scored 34 points to help lead New Orleans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willie Cauley-Stein leads the Kings with 8.4 rebounds and averages 12 points. Buddy Hield has averaged 22.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Randle is second on the Pelicans with 8.7 rebounds and averages 21.4 points. Ian Clark has averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers and scored 11 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles: out for season (left thigh contusion), De'Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), Stanley Johnson: out (ankle), Frank Jackson: out (concussion), E'Twaun Moore: out (quad), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), Darius Miller: out (left thigh strain), Jrue Holiday: out for season (abdominal strain).

