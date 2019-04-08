The Chipley Police Department is seeking the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in an abduction and sexual assault that occurred on April 3, 2019.

The suspect is described as a heavier set black/male approximately 5’08” – 5’09”, in his early 20’s, no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black Georgia bulldog’s baseball cap, grey hoodie, white wash loose fitting jeans and white high top tennis shoes, according to the report.

Crime Stoppers of Washington County is offering a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information related to this case please call Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS or contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310